Sheffield city centre was filled with shrieks of delight and laughter today with the full launch of its new play park.

Complete with stunning interactive water features, two massive climbing frames and sand pit, the newly christened Pound’s Park hopes to bring hours of fun for Sheffield’s families for years to come.

The park briefly opened last bank holiday before closing in the last two weeks for its final features.

But today (May 27), the park was officially launched and is here to stay with some of the most adventurous – and free – play equipment in the city. Dozens of families came out to make the most of the sun and try out the exiting new gear.

A huge hit today was the unveiling of its new water features, each and incredible piece of engineering that brings the park to life. The park’s seesaw doubles as the pump for the 10-ft tall sprinklers, and a new running river with flood gates, plugs and fountains runs through to a huge plughole.

Pound’s Park is named for Sheffield’s first fire officer, John Charles Pound, and the site on Wellington Street used to be the Sheffield headquarters of South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue. In fact, John’s great-grandson Gordon was on hand for the unveiling today along with the park’s designers, city council figures and members of SYFR, as was a vintage fire engine. There was also a performance by the children of Stand and Be Counted Theatre.

1 . Pound's Park fully opens in Sheffield city centre Sheffield city centre's new playground Pound's Park fully opened on May 27. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2 . Open for Spring Bank Holiday Pound's Park had a soft launch for the May Bank Holiday before briefly closing for two weeks and has fully launched as of today (May 27). Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3 . Fun for all ages Dozens of families came out today to try out the park and make the most of the good weather. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

4 . Free for all, all for free Features include two huge climbing frames with a slide, a climbing rock, sand pit, and the brand new wate3r features unveiled today. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4