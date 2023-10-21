The club reopened last year following a major renovation, just weeks after announcing its shock closure

A popular Sheffield nightclub has been put up for sale.

Tank, on Arundel Gate, is one of the city's most famous clubs, which celebrated its ninth birthday in July with a party featuring the electronic music giants Chase & Status.

It has been listed for sale with the estate agents Fleurets, with offers being invited for the leasehold. The listing describes how the 400-plus capacity club has been recently fully refurbished, the net turnover is £30,000 a week, and it has an 'excellent' reputation.

Tank, located underground between the Odeon Luxe cinema and Sheffield Hallam University, has long been one of the leading clubs on the house and bass scene.

It shut briefly in August 2022, with the club saying at the time it had made the tough decision to close following a huge rise in running costs which meant it had lost money most weeks.

However, it reopened just weeks later, saying it had been overwhelmed by the reaction from clubbers and DJs devastated by its closure.

It described the reopening as the beginning of a 'new era' at Tank, following a full renovation, including the installation of new sound and lighting systems and the expansion of the dance floor.

Tank has a busy calendar of events lined up between now and January 2024 and there is no suggestion that the club going on the market means it could close again.