Tank Nightclub Sheffield: City centre venue announces shock closure after eight years

Popular Sheffield nightclub, Tank, has announced it will close its doors for the final time on Sunday, August 7, 2022, after eight years.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:23 pm

The venue has won a number of awards, including Sheffield’s Best Nightclub, and will throw three final parties before they close.

Read More

Read More
These 17 pictures of lost Sheffield nightclubs and live music venues of the 70s,...

In a statement on Facebook, Tank said: “The last eight years have been a blast, THANK YOU Sheffield.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Tank nightclub. Music DJ, Cloonee, said it was a "sad day" after Tank announced it's closure yesterday.

The announcement came on the club’s social media pages, with the Facebook post receiving more than 1,000 reactions and shares and over 2,000 comments.

MORE: Remembering legendary nightclub - The Republic - which 'changed the course of nightlife history in the 1990s'

One comment was from DJ Cloonee, who said: “A sad day. Thank you for helping me start my career. I’ll never forget the memories.”

One of the three celebration parties, on July 23, will be a “free party” as a thank you to all the venues fans.

They will also host parties on July 30, and August 6, with the line-ups for these events to be announced soon.

Tickets for the three events are available on Skiddle, here.

FacebookSkiddle