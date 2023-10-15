CODE nightclub in Sheffield city centre coming back from the dead for a second time
A popular nightclub in Sheffield city centre is set to come back from the dead for a second time with a Halloween special.
CODE, on Eyre Street, announced in October 2022 that it was closing following a huge increase in its electricity bill.
It reopened at its original home in January 2023 after negotaiating a reduced rent with its landlord, before events there ended again a few months later.
Now bosses have announced the club is making another comeback - returning from the dead this time, appropriately, for Halloween.
Announcing the news on Code's Facebook page, they said: "CODE x CODE WAREHOUSE is back for Halloween 2023. After we walked away in March of this year we thought it would be the end. But with no luck finding a buyer we’re running a few stripped-back, warehouse-style events while we find a new custodian.
"There’s no bells and whistles this time, just two banging sound systems and a load of heavy-duty lighting. Students of Sheffield… Welcome Home."
The cheapest tickets for the Halloween Rave on October 31, with the tagline 'A Monster Is Awakened', have already sold out. But as of Sunday, October 15, £10 tickets were still available, along with the £150 VIP package securing entry and drinks for six people.
CODE nightclub first opened in 2015 and its website boasts that it was named the best Sheffield nightclub for seven years running.
It has always been hugely popular with students, having hosted events including the ‘Wonderland’ 90p party on Tuesdays, ‘Loose’ on Thursdays and ‘Student Saturdays', which it called the biggest club night in the north.