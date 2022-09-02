Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arundel Gate venue initially closed it’s doors on Sunday, August 7, 2022, after eight years.

At the time a number of clubbers expressed their sadness over the shock closure – including DJ Cloonee who said it was a "sad day."

Tank nightclub in Sheffield is reopening.

But the venue operators revealed on Facebook on Thursday that a ‘new era begins’ and Tank will reopen on the weekend of September 16 and 17.

The statement explained that there has been a full ‘club renovation and refurbishment, brand new bigger layout, brand new DJ booth with 360 experience’ and clubbers will be able to ‘get up close and personal with the biggest acts from around the world.’

Club operators also said there will be a brand new D&B AudioTechnik sound system, brand new LED lighting system and beams throughout and ‘bigger line-ups than ever before.’

Revellers can also expect ‘more space to dance, more bar space, seating and completely new decor throughout.’

The club operators promised: “This is not a quick lick of paint. Tank as you knew it no longer exists. Every wire has been replaced, every wall has been knocked down.

"Everything as you knew it has changed. Welcome to the future.”

The message also urged people to commit to priority sign up ‘to have any chance of getting a ticket to our opening parties because the demand will be through the roof.’

The owners added: “The level of excitement and demand is already exceeding anything we’ve ever done!

“All events and line ups are now bigger than anything we’ve ever done previously. All tickets and all events will sell out faster than ever before.

"The hype is insane. We cannot stress just how crazy this is going to be!

“Are you ready Sheffield. A new era is here.”