Popular pub, once famous for a ban on trainers and baseball caps, looks set to re-open by Christmas

A popular South Yorkshire pub looks set to re-open again for the first time in four years.

The Royal Oak, in Ulley, is understood to be set to re-open in the coming weeks, with adverts now appearing for staff at the venue, in a small village between Rotherham and Sheffield.

The venue, at one time famous for a former landlord's strict dress code, has always been known as a community pub, and residents were upset at its closure, as there were not many pubs in the local area.

The Royal Oak, Ulley, looks set to re-open after four years. Picture: Dean Atkins,

A new Facebook page has now been set up in the pub's name, carrying an advert for jobs at the venue, on Turnshaw Road in the village.

It is expected that the pub will also be offering food as well as drinks, as they are advertising for a cook, bar staff, cleaners and servers.

The pub was once known for a ban on trainers and baseball caps But they have posted online that trainers will be permitted as long as they are not caked in mud, and hats will be acceptable as long as they do not have anything offensive on them.

It has been reported on social media that the venue will be run by a new couple, Pete and Lesley Tomlinson, who hope to open before Christmas, with food planned seven days a week, and plans to serve Sunday lunches.

Both the pub and its owners, Samuel Smiths Brewery, have been contacted for comment and more information.

In June, pubs operator and brewery Samuel Smiths said the Old Mother Redcap, in Bradway and Cow and Calf, in Grenoside, both in Sheffield, and The Royal Oak, in Ulley, have all had to close in recent years because of difficulties finding landlords to run the venues.

But company spokesman Christian Horton told The Star that the company was committed to reopening the three venues as soon as possible, and urged anyone interested in running them to get in touch.