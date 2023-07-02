There has been a 'steady increase' in the number of incidents arising from knife crime in Sheffield over the last six months, with an 'unusual peak' in March 2023, a new report has revealed.

A report from Chief Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield of South Yorkshire Police states that between November 2022 and April 2023, a total of 493 knife crime incidents were recorded in Sheffield.

This equates to the equivalent of almost three reported incidents involving a blade taking place in the city every day.

In the report, which is set to go before South Yorkshire's Public Accountability Board next month (July 2023), Chf Supt Butterfield notes that there has been a 'steady increase' in the number of knife crime-related incidents, with an 'unusual peak' in March 2023, with a total of 104 recorded in Sheffield.

Police on Carver Street back in September 2022 after a man was stabbed in his neck

Between May 2022 and May 2023, The Star reported on a total of 22 stabbings carried out in the city, seven of which sadly proved fatal.

There have been seven fatal stabbings in Sheffield since May 2022

Speaking earlier this month, Superintendent Benn Kemp told The Star that tackling knife crime remains a 'priority' for South Yorkshire Police.

He continued: "We were one of the first regions, with a serious violence unit that was established and we we have a lot of initiatives that are ongoing with our partners with education establishments and with other organisations to really address this. It's not just a police issue.

Supt Benn Kemp

“This is a sadly a societal issue, and it's been replicated across the UK and we are really committed to playing an important part and tackling that as a police [force], but we recognise we're not the only solution to this to this challenge. Last month we took part in Operation Sceptre. This was a national week of action to tackle knife crime, that led to 57 arrests 22 directly related to knife crime incidents and included suspected offences such as possession of a bladed article and so within that activity we actually recovered 55 knives removed from the streets.