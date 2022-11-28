Totley murder Sheffield: Married couple found dead at home named as Brian and Mary Andrews
A lovely married couple found dead in their Sheffield home have been named locally in their shocked community.
Brian and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home on Terrey Road, Totley, this morning and were later pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services were deployed to their detached property over concerns for the welfare of the occupants.
Mrs and Mrs Andrews, who have three grown up children – two daughters and a son – are believed to have lived in the same property for decades. Mr Andrews was a builder and had extended the property over the years to accommodate his growing family. His wife was a nurse during her working years.
The couple were well known in their local community, with Mr Andrews said to have walked to his local Co-op daily to collect his paper.
Neighbours and residents in the wider community have expressed their devastation and shock at the deaths.
Mr and Mrs Andrews’ home, with its immaculate garden, has been sealed off and under police guard today while CSI officers examined the property in a bid to help establish what exactly happened inside and when.
A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody this evening as the police probe progresses.
Posting on Facebook, Betsy Smith said: “Knew them, they was a lovely couple, may they rest in peace together.”
Helga Wolstenholme added: “Unbelievable, poor Brian, and his wife was a nice woman too.”
Mr and Mrs Andrews’ family members are being offered support by specialist police officers as they attempt to come to terms with the tragedy.
Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.
“We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation. Anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – should contact us as it may assist with our enquiries.”