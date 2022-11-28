Brian and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home on Terrey Road, Totley, this morning and were later pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency services were deployed to their detached property over concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

Mrs and Mrs Andrews, who have three grown up children – two daughters and a son – are believed to have lived in the same property for decades. Mr Andrews was a builder and had extended the property over the years to accommodate his growing family. His wife was a nurse during her working years.

The couple were well known in their local community, with Mr Andrews said to have walked to his local Co-op daily to collect his paper.

Brian and Mary Andrews were pronounced dead in their home in Totley, Sheffield, this morning, triggering a murder probe (Photo: Sarah Marshall)

Neighbours and residents in the wider community have expressed their devastation and shock at the deaths.

Mr and Mrs Andrews’ home, with its immaculate garden, has been sealed off and under police guard today while CSI officers examined the property in a bid to help establish what exactly happened inside and when.

Posting on Facebook, Betsy Smith said: “Knew them, they was a lovely couple, may they rest in peace together.”

Brian and Mary Andrews were found dead in their marital home in Totley this morning (Photo: Sarah Marshall)

Helga Wolstenholme added: “Unbelievable, poor Brian, and his wife was a nice woman too.”

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.

“We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation. Anyone who may have any information – no matter how small it may seem – should contact us as it may assist with our enquiries.”