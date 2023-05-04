"He was my everything" - Mum of murdered Sheffield man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years

A murderous duo who fatally stabbed a heroic Sheffield man after he stepped into defend a young girl were sentenced to life imprisonment just a few moments ago.

Louis James and Dereck Owusu sought to deny responsibility for murdering 26-year-old Reece Radford in a knife attack on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre in September 2022, but jurors rejected their account when they found them guilty last month, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Judge Sarah Wright sent the pair to begin their life sentences in a hearing held at the same court this morning (Thursday, May 4), and fixed 47-year-old James’ minimum term at 25 years, while Owusu, aged 40, of Strathmore Grove, Wath-upon-Dearne was told he must spend at least 15 years behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a gut-wrenching statement from Mr Radford’s mother, Laura Radford, which was read to the court by her partner, Mick Houghton, she detailed the devastation caused by his sudden death and the void that has been left in the lives of his family including that of his young daughter who will have to grow up without a father.

Louis James (bottom right) and Dereck Owusu (bottom left) sought to deny responsibility for murdering 26-year-old Reece Radford in a knife attack on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre in September 2022, but jurors rejected their account when they found them guilty last month, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

His mother, Laura Radford, said: “My heart is broken. Reece was the life and soul of his family…he would light up a room as soon as he came in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He wasn’t just my son, he was my best friend, my soulmate, my everything.”

"His little girl was only seven-months-old when this happened, she will never know him, she will never know what kind of dad he was, and he would have been the best dad.”

"The day my boy was taken, they may as well have buried me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dereck Owusu has been sentenced to life imprisonment during a sentencing hearing this month

Judge Wright said she was ‘satisfied’ James stabbed Mr Radford in the chest with a knife he brought to the scene, and subsequently disposed of in a nearby drain following the fatal incident, while Owusu kicked Mr Radford to the head ‘three or four times’.

Judge Wright told the pair: “You both set about him…he found himself face up on the floor, subjected to serious violence perpetrated by both of you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting barrister, David Tempkin KC, said it was the Crown’s case that the ‘catalyst’ for Mr Radford, who was from the Hillsborough area of the city, becoming involved in an altercation with the two defendants was Owusu’s violence towards a young girl.