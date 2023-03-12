No charges have been brought 10 months on from the murder of a chef found dead at a Sheffield park, meaning his killer may still be on the loose.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this week that no new arrests or charges have been made in connection with the murder of Carlo Giannini, who was found dead in Manor Fields Park in the early hours of May 12, 2022. The 34-year-old chef is believed to have died from a single stab wound, according to the findings from a post-mortem examination.

Two teenagers were arrested and questioned shortly after the death of Mr Giannini, an Italian national, but no-one has ever been charged with his murder.

An extensive police sweep of Manor Fields Park off City Road was carried out over three days last month, between February 13 and 15, and a spokesperson for the force confirmed the activity was related to the ongoing investigation into Mr Giannini’s murder.

Carlo Giannini, from Italy, was a chef who lived and worked in Sheffield. He was stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park in May 2022

However, the latest police update means no arrests have come about as a result of the prolonged search for fresh evidence.

Similarly, a Crimestoppers appeal launched in November 2022, offering a £20,000 reward for information, also has not led to any charges being made.

CCTV evidence suggests he walked into the park around 1.18am on the day he was killed, although what happened afterwards continues to be a mystery.

Carlo’s family have previously spoken of their devastation, urging anyone who might know something to come forward and help bring the his killer to justice.

Speaking from their home in Italy, they said: “Carlo has a family whose heart has been broken and left with a piece of them missing.”

“Carlo was a man full of life and with a lot of passion for his work. He loved his family, he loved life, he loved his friends. He believed and trusted people who showed him love and wanted to change his life with his work.”

“Carlo deserves to rest in peace and, along with justice, this is the minimum we can give to him after his life was taken from him. Because no-one has the right to kill.”

Mr Giannini lived on Craddock Road, Arbourthorne, and worked as a pizza chef in Broomhill.