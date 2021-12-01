Police were called just before noon today to a collision between a car and a moped on Hard Lane at the junction with Red Hill and Station Road, Kiveton.

The man driving the moped has been injured, but the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed at this stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction on Hard Lane where the accident happened.

A witness at the scene of the collision said a Ford Mondeo was involved and the moped was ‘’wrecked’ as a result of the crash.

“The police blocked the road and there was a man laying on the ground,” the witness said.

“I saw four police cars and vans as well, but the ambulance had not arrived yet.”

The incident took place not far from where three teenagers died in a crash on Kiveton Lane earlier this year.

The three teens were all pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing and inquests will be held.

Funeral services have been held for all three friends.