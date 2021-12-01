South Yorkshire Police on scene as man is knocked off moped in Kiveton crash
A man has been injured in a road traffic collision in Kiveton, close to where three teenagers died in a crash just a few weeks ago.
Police were called just before noon today to a collision between a car and a moped on Hard Lane at the junction with Red Hill and Station Road, Kiveton.
The man driving the moped has been injured, but the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed at this stage.
Read More
A witness at the scene of the collision said a Ford Mondeo was involved and the moped was ‘’wrecked’ as a result of the crash.
“The police blocked the road and there was a man laying on the ground,” the witness said.
“I saw four police cars and vans as well, but the ambulance had not arrived yet.”
The incident took place not far from where three teenagers died in a crash on Kiveton Lane earlier this year.
Martin Ward, aged 18, and Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, both 19, had been travelling in a white Ford Fiesta along Kiveton Lane, when it left the road close to the Todwick Court junction and ploughed into a tree on Sunday, October 24.
The three teens were all pronounced dead at the scene.
A police investigation into the collision is ongoing and inquests will be held.
Funeral services have been held for all three friends.
She was laid to rest on Monday.