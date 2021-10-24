South Yorkshire Police said a white Ford Fiesta was being driven along Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, in Rotherham, when the collision happened on Sunday, October 24.

In a statement, the force said that officers had been called to the scene at 6.10pm.

Three teenagers have died in a crash at Kiveton Park near Sheffield

It added: “The three occupants, two-19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

​Motorists were urged to stay clear of the area while emergency services remained at the scene on Sunday night.