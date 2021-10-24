Car crash Kiveton Park Rotherham: Three teenagers killed in horror crash near Sheffield
Three teenagers have died in a crash at Kiveton Park, near Sheffield, after a car came off the road and hit a tree.
South Yorkshire Police said a white Ford Fiesta was being driven along Kiveton Lane, close to the junction with Todwick Court, in Rotherham, when the collision happened on Sunday, October 24.
In a statement, the force said that officers had been called to the scene at 6.10pm.
It added: “The three occupants, two-19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”
Motorists were urged to stay clear of the area while emergency services remained at the scene on Sunday night.
Anyone with information about the collision, including those who may have dashcam footage relating to the crash, has been asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 676 of October 24.