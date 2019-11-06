Sheffield United player set for court appearance after drink driving arrest

A Sheffield United player is due in court today after being charged with drink driving.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 8:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 8:31 am

Oliver McBurnie, who joined the Blades from Swansea in a £20 million deal over the summer, was stopped by the police and arrested in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Friday, October 18 after a night out.

The 23-year-old Scotland international, from Leeds, was held in police custody before being charged with being over the drink drive limit.

Oliver McBurnie (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

He is due at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today for his first hearing since being charged.

