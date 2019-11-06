Sheffield United player set for court appearance after drink driving arrest
A Sheffield United player is due in court today after being charged with drink driving.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 8:30 am
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 8:31 am
Oliver McBurnie, who joined the Blades from Swansea in a £20 million deal over the summer, was stopped by the police and arrested in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Friday, October 18 after a night out.
The 23-year-old Scotland international, from Leeds, was held in police custody before being charged with being over the drink drive limit.
He is due at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today for his first hearing since being charged.