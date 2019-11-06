Oliver McBurnie, who joined the Blades from Swansea in a £20 million deal over the summer, was stopped by the police and arrested in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Friday, October 18 after a night out.

The 23-year-old Scotland international, from Leeds, was held in police custody before being charged with being over the drink drive limit.

Oliver McBurnie (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

