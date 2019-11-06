A camera caught the exact moment an 80-year-old woman ended up on the ground after a man grabbed her bag in a gennel off Little Norton Lane, Meadowhead.

The OAP was walking home when she was approached by a man who asked her for money for a taxi and bus.

An elderly woman ended up on the ground after she was robbed in Sheffield

When she refused and tried to continue walking on he grabbed her bag, leaving the elderly woman on the ground as he ran off.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Price said it was an ‘extremely distressing incident’ for the ‘vulnerable’ woman and urged anyone who recognises the culprit to come forward.

A CCTV camera captured the moment an elderly Sheffield woman was robbed in Sheffield

Posting on Facebook, Kath Garner described the robber as a ‘coward’ and Rebecca Roulson said the incident was ‘absolutely disgraceful’.

Phil Bower added: “Society has dramatically changed for the worse and it’s important to educate the vulnerable about this.

"Every individual should have the ability to get from A to B safely and live their lives but what is clear, and let’s be honest and it’s sad to say, is that everyone should operate like they are a prospective victim.”

Barbara Mildew said the CCTV footage was ‘very painful to watch’ and added: “I can't imagine the fear the lady has gone through. May justice be served.”

Bernadette Bashforth branded the robber a ‘monster’.

Christine Wilson added: “If you know who this idiot is please, please, please let the police know.

“To take an 80 year old lady's bag and knock her to the ground, he shouldn't have anyone shielding him.

“I know people from all walks of life and not one of them would do this to an 80-year-old.”

Echoing her comment, Bryan Sox Harper added: “Whomever has done this needs capturing.

“If you know this person you don't want to shield him“This could have been your mum, gran, relative.“This act is cowardly and disturbing.”

Anyone with information about the robbery, which happened at 5.15pm on Wednesday, October 30 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/164727/19.