Missing teenage girl from Sheffield found safe
A teenage girl from Sheffield reported missing from home has been found safe and well.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:48 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:49 am
Tayla Pope, aged 16, vanished from the Carterknowle Road area of Millhouses in the early hours of Sunday, November 3.
South Yorkshire Police said she was found safe and well yesterday afternoon but no other details have been released.
Tayla’s details were released by the police force to help in the search for the teenager as concerns for her safety grew.