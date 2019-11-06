Tayla Pope, aged 16, vanished from the Carterknowle Road area of Millhouses in the early hours of Sunday, November 3.

South Yorkshire Police said she was found safe and well yesterday afternoon but no other details have been released.

Tayla Pope has been found safe and well

