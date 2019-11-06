Officers from Doncaster’s ‘Fortify’ team raided a house in Milton Road, Mexborough, as part of an ongoing operation to tackle organised crime.LATEST: Mystery surrounds police cavalcade spotted in Sheffield city centreA dozen cannabis plants were found growing in the attic room and a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested before being released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, who leads the Fortify team said: "We are continuing to work hard to show the local community that organised crime will not be tolerated."