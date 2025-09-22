A councillor has demanded “robust” security on a Sheffield park after travellers broke in and set up camp twice.

Coun Mark Rusling said money “had” to be found to protect Wincobank Common after the most recent illegal site lasted more than a fortnight.

The group left on Sunday afternoon, September 21. Council workers were clearing rubbish on Monday morning.

Travellers were on Wincobank Common for more than two weeks. | nw

He added: “I’m happy they have gone but the Common needs to be secured. I’ve been in touch with officers this morning to ask how that should happened.

“It needs to be robust enough to stop people who are intent on breaking in and there has to be the money for it.”

The alternative, obtaining a court eviction order, also cost money, he added.

Coun Rusling said a bigger lock had been fitted to a gate on Jenkin Road after travellers broke in in July. But it hadn’t been enough.

Travellers arrived on Friday September 5, and formed a camp of eight caravans, and cars and pick-ups.

Travellers stopped on Wincobank Common twice this summer. | nw

Locals expressed dismay at rubbish and an area apparently being used as a toilet.

Coun Rusling previously said Wincobank Common was for everyone but the travellers were behaving in a way that some felt they could not use it, including schoolchildren who cross it on their way home.

Separately, some 20 traveller caravans stopped on Sheffield Utilita Arena car park on Monday September 15.

Arena bosses went to the High Court to obtain an eviction notice with a deadline of 9am on Friday morning - set to be backed up by “enforcement agents.”

The travellers left hours before the deadline.