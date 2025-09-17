Sheffield Arena: Travellers set up camp at city's largest events venue
The venue said it was aware of a number of caravans on the site on Broughton Lane and action has been taken in a bid to resolve the issue.
A spokesperson said: “As of this morning (Wednesday, September 17) they have been served notice and are now beginning to vacate the area.”
At 4.30pm The Star counted 11 caravans on the car park in front of the venue.
The next event at The Arena is Steelers versus Storm ice hockey match on Sunday, September 21.
It comes after travellers moved on to Wincobank Common 12 days ago.
Some eight caravans and associated vehicles were still on the popular Sheffield park yesterday, dashing hopes a clean-up operation could begin.
They arrived on September 5, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Locals have expressed dismay at rubbish and an area apparently being used as a toilet.
Councillor Mark Rusling, for Shiregreen and Brightside, said there was a disgraceful amount of waste at the Wincobank camp and asked for actions - including better security - “to make sure that this does not happen again.”