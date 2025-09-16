Wincobank Common: Travellers dash officials' hopes after negotiations about camp in popular park
The group of eight caravans, and associated vehicles, was still on Wincobank Common this morning, Tuesday September 16, new photos show.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Sheffield City Council said yesterday it was hoped they would leave in the evening.
They arrived on September 5, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Locals have expressed dismay at rubbish and an area apparently being used as a toilet.
Councillor Mark Rusling, for Shiregreen and Brightside, said there was a disgraceful amount of waste and asked for actions - including better security - “to make sure that this does not happen again.”