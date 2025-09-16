Travellers have not left a popular Sheffield park, dashing hopes a clean up could begin.

The group of eight caravans, and associated vehicles, was still on Wincobank Common this morning, Tuesday September 16, new photos show.

Travellers have been on Wincobank Common for 11 days. | nw

Sheffield City Council said yesterday it was hoped they would leave in the evening.

They arrived on September 5, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Locals have expressed dismay at rubbish and an area apparently being used as a toilet.

Councillor Mark Rusling, for Shiregreen and Brightside, said there was a disgraceful amount of waste and asked for actions - including better security - “to make sure that this does not happen again.”