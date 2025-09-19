Sheffield travellers: City council gets legal over two-week camp on popular park Wincobank Common
Sheffield City Council officials personally delivered the note to the group on Wincobank Common on today (September 19), according to Councillor Mark Rusling.
It comes two weeks after travellers allegedly broke a lock to get onto the site.
Coun Rusling said council officers and police had visited every day but the travellers had “refused to move.”
He added: “Wincobank Common is for everyone but at the moment not everyone can use it. The travellers are behaving in such a way people don’t feel they can use it.”
Those deterred by the illegal camp include dog walkers and schoolchildren who normally cross it on their way home, he added.
It is the second camp this summer after travellers stopped on the Common in July and Coun Rusling has now called for better security.
He added: “It’s not the same group now as in July. But we can’t be going through this cycle of people repeatedly breaking in.”
Bags of rubbish could be seen stacked up by a bin at the entrance to the Common on Friday morning. It is unclear if they were put there by travellers or locals who have been dismayed at the trash around the camp.
A separate camp at Sheffield Arena departed on Thursday night after bosses obtained a High Court eviction order.