Travellers have been handed a legal letter requiring them to leave a popular Sheffield park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council officials personally delivered the note to the group on Wincobank Common on today (September 19), according to Councillor Mark Rusling.

It comes two weeks after travellers allegedly broke a lock to get onto the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rusling said council officers and police had visited every day but the travellers had “refused to move.”

Travellers on Wincobank Common have been handed a legal letter requiring them to move on, a councillor has said. | nw

He added: “Wincobank Common is for everyone but at the moment not everyone can use it. The travellers are behaving in such a way people don’t feel they can use it.”

Those deterred by the illegal camp include dog walkers and schoolchildren who normally cross it on their way home, he added.

Travellers have been on Wincobank Common for two weeks. | nw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the second camp this summer after travellers stopped on the Common in July and Coun Rusling has now called for better security.

He added: “It’s not the same group now as in July. But we can’t be going through this cycle of people repeatedly breaking in.”

Bags of rubbish could be seen stacked up by a bin at the entrance to the Common on Friday morning. It is unclear if they were put there by travellers or locals who have been dismayed at the trash around the camp.

A separate camp at Sheffield Arena departed on Thursday night after bosses obtained a High Court eviction order.