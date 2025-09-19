Sheffield travellers: Arena goes to High Court to seek eviction after 20 caravans set up illegal camp

A big clean up is underway at Sheffield Arena after travellers left in the middle of the night.

A four-strong team were out on Friday morning, September 19, clearing trash from the huge car park where up to 20 caravans had been the previous day.

Arena bosses went to the High Court to obtain an eviction notice with a deadline of 9am on Friday morning - set to be backed up by “enforcement agents.”

But the travellers, who arrived on Monday, left hours before the deadline.

This morning, a wheeled dumpster was quickly filled with bags of trash.

The Arena is Sheffield’s biggest events venue and is sponsored by energy company Utilita.

The travellers’ departure comes ahead of upcoming gigs by Busted, Simply Red and Katy Perry.

