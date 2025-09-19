A big clean up is underway at Sheffield Arena after travellers left in the middle of the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A four-strong team were out on Friday morning, September 19, clearing trash from the huge car park where up to 20 caravans had been the previous day.

Clean up at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield after travellers left. | nw

Arena bosses went to the High Court to obtain an eviction notice with a deadline of 9am on Friday morning - set to be backed up by “enforcement agents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the travellers, who arrived on Monday, left hours before the deadline.

A four-strong team cleared trash from the Arena car park after travellers left. | nw

This morning, a wheeled dumpster was quickly filled with bags of trash.

The Arena is Sheffield’s biggest events venue and is sponsored by energy company Utilita.

The travellers’ departure comes ahead of upcoming gigs by Busted, Simply Red and Katy Perry.