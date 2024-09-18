Sheffield parking: City council considers 'immediate changes' in Neepsend after meeting with local bosses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The authority is set to change arrangements for firms receiving deliveries after “passionate views” were expressed at a crunch meeting in Neepsend.
It was called after more than 3,500 people signed a petition against double yellow lines and the axing of three quarters of parking spaces in the area.
Dozens attended the event at the Cutlery Works food hall on Neepsend Lane.
Writing on a local Facebook forum, one said: "They didn’t listen to anything. The agenda is set and very few will survive business-wise.”
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said there is evidence to show making streets “safer” boosted the economy.
He said: “There were some very passionate views expressed during the meeting and myself, along with officers from Sheffield City Council, have listened and will reflect on them moving forward.
“We have listened and are considering some immediate changes in response to specific issues raised at the meeting, including amendments to support businesses’ delivery arrangements.
“Where we’ve seen improvements elsewhere in the city centre to make streets safer, the evidence shows that it has increased footfall and helped to grow the city’s economy.
“Improvements to the public realm at the Peace Gardens, for example, led to a 35 per cent increase in footfall, delivering a net increase of spending of £4.2million.
“Kelham Island has transformed into becoming one of Europe’s best neighbourhoods and further investment is planned to support the delivery of additional homes and commercial spaces as part of the city’s local plan.”
The council will be writing to businesses and residents in the next two weeks to confirm how they can apply for parking permits and the date when the parking scheme will become fully operational, he added.
And a formal review of the parking changes in Kelham and Neepsend will take place after the first six months of full operation.
The meeting was organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.
Sam Chapman, co-chair of South Yorkshire Transport Forum, part of the Chamber, said: "Making our streets safer and more welcoming is crucial, not just for the well-being of residents but also for the local economy.
“Road incidents currently have a negative impact on the UK economy, contributing to a 1.4 per cent drop in GDP.
“Therefore, responsible management of our streets, including parking, is essential. We can learn from other successful cities worldwide, where safe and inviting environments have been shown to boost footfall and spending in local businesses."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.