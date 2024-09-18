Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council chiefs are considering “immediate changes” to parking rules in a trendy Sheffield district after a meeting with bosses of local firms.

The authority is set to change arrangements for firms receiving deliveries after “passionate views” were expressed at a crunch meeting in Neepsend.

It was called after more than 3,500 people signed a petition against double yellow lines and the axing of three quarters of parking spaces in the area.

Dozens attended the event at the Cutlery Works food hall on Neepsend Lane.

Many bosses fear the council is encouraging residential developments at the expense of business.

Writing on a local Facebook forum, one said: "They didn’t listen to anything. The agenda is set and very few will survive business-wise.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said there is evidence to show making streets “safer” boosted the economy.

He said: “There were some very passionate views expressed during the meeting and myself, along with officers from Sheffield City Council, have listened and will reflect on them moving forward.

Parking fury in Neepsend, clockwise from top left: Luke Cottingham, Daisy and Charlotte White, Shaun Finney and Andrew Slater | David Walsh,/Shaun Finney/@georgiahornphotography

“We have listened and are considering some immediate changes in response to specific issues raised at the meeting, including amendments to support businesses’ delivery arrangements.

“Where we’ve seen improvements elsewhere in the city centre to make streets safer, the evidence shows that it has increased footfall and helped to grow the city’s economy.

“Improvements to the public realm at the Peace Gardens, for example, led to a 35 per cent increase in footfall, delivering a net increase of spending of £4.2million.

“Kelham Island has transformed into becoming one of Europe’s best neighbourhoods and further investment is planned to support the delivery of additional homes and commercial spaces as part of the city’s local plan.”

The council will be writing to businesses and residents in the next two weeks to confirm how they can apply for parking permits and the date when the parking scheme will become fully operational, he added.

And a formal review of the parking changes in Kelham and Neepsend will take place after the first six months of full operation.

The meeting was organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

Sam Chapman, co-chair of South Yorkshire Transport Forum, part of the Chamber, said: "Making our streets safer and more welcoming is crucial, not just for the well-being of residents but also for the local economy.

“Road incidents currently have a negative impact on the UK economy, contributing to a 1.4 per cent drop in GDP.

“Therefore, responsible management of our streets, including parking, is essential. We can learn from other successful cities worldwide, where safe and inviting environments have been shown to boost footfall and spending in local businesses."