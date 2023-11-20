Napoleons Casino on Ecclesall Road, families splashing about in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park and shoppers at the old Setts Market are among the evocative images from a memorable year

It was the era of shoulder pads, power ballads and big hair, when consumerism ruled.

These pictures will transport you back to Sheffield in 1982, bringing the memories flooding back for those who lived through the 80s and showing the youth of today how different life was back then.

This retro photo gallery captures some of the biggest events of the time, from the Star Walk to the Lord Mayor's parade, which brought huge crowds to the city centre.

They also capture everyday life in Sheffield's suburbs, from Heeley to Hillsborough, and celebrate three of the things for which the city is best known - steel, snooker and smashing music.

Wicker Herbal Stores Cyril Wall, left, manager, and John Knight at the Wicker Herbal Stores, in Sheffield, on February 10, 1982

Army & General store St Paul's Parade, Sheffield, in August 1982, with the Army & General store on the corner

Wonder Woman Jan Lesley, Sheffield singer, pictured on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, in March 1982, dressed as Wonder Woman