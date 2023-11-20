Sheffield retro: 29 nostalgic photos taking you back to 1982 and how we lived then
Napoleons Casino on Ecclesall Road, families splashing about in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park and shoppers at the old Setts Market are among the evocative images from a memorable year
It was the era of shoulder pads, power ballads and big hair, when consumerism ruled.
These pictures will transport you back to Sheffield in 1982, bringing the memories flooding back for those who lived through the 80s and showing the youth of today how different life was back then.
This retro photo gallery captures some of the biggest events of the time, from the Star Walk to the Lord Mayor's parade, which brought huge crowds to the city centre.
They also capture everyday life in Sheffield's suburbs, from Heeley to Hillsborough, and celebrate three of the things for which the city is best known - steel, snooker and smashing music.
