Sheffield retro: 15 photos looking back at Heeley over the years, including old shops and lost railway station
These 15 retro photos capture life in the popular Sheffield suburb of Heeley over the years.
By Jane Salt
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
The pictures take us back as far as the early 1900s right up to the 1990s, showing how much life there has changed over the years. Among them are old shops you may remember and a classic image of the lost railway station, which campaigners are fighting to get reopened.
