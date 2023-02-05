Here we are taking a look back at Hillsborough through the years.
A search of our archives brings you these 15 fascinating pictures of the suburb.
1. Shopping
Looking back at the old shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1977
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Fruit and flowers
Hillsborough in 1976
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Boxers
Hillsborough Boys club boxers with Ronald Crookes left, Freddie Smith centre, and Henry Hall right.... April 23 1975
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. On the radio
Members of Hillsborough Boys Club pictured in April 1975
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd