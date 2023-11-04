John Lennon is pictured backstage at Sheffield City Hall, the Goodwin Fountains sparkle in the lights as they are switched on for the first time and chefs are seen cooking up a storm at Sheffield's luxurious Grand Hotel

It was the decade which gave us Beatlemania, mini skirts and colour television, as people threw off their shackles and embraced free love.

This retro photo gallery proves Sheffield didn't miss out on the fun during the 1960s.

John Lennon is pictured backstage at Sheffield City Hall, the Goodwin Fountains sparkle in the lights as they are switched on for the first time and chefs are seen cooking up a storm at Sheffield's luxurious Grand Hotel.

These images from the archives also show how much neighbourhoods across the city have changed, from the shops on West Street to Leppings Lane, in Hillsborough, Gleadless Valley and Woodseats.

1 . Goodwin Fountain The old Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, is pictured here in 1961, with the jets of water illuminated following the official switch-on.

2 . Club 60 Club 60 was a jazz club held in the cellars of the Acorn Inn, Shalesmoor, Sheffield, where it was reputed that the ghost of a murdered man walked. The club is pictured here in 1961.

3 . Woodseats Palace Woodseats Palace Cinema opened on September 4, 1911 and closed on September 24, 1961. The building was subsequently demolished and replaced by a Fine Fare supermarket. More recently a Wetherspoon pub opened in the former supermarket. The pub is called The Woodseats Palace.