Sheffield retro: 29 nostalgic photos of Sheffield in the 60s, proving it was one of the best times to be alive
It was the decade which gave us Beatlemania, mini skirts and colour television, as people threw off their shackles and embraced free love.
This retro photo gallery proves Sheffield didn't miss out on the fun during the 1960s.
John Lennon is pictured backstage at Sheffield City Hall, the Goodwin Fountains sparkle in the lights as they are switched on for the first time and chefs are seen cooking up a storm at Sheffield's luxurious Grand Hotel.
These images from the archives also show how much neighbourhoods across the city have changed, from the shops on West Street to Leppings Lane, in Hillsborough, Gleadless Valley and Woodseats.