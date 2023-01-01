News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Looking back at West Street nights out in the 90s and noughties

Many of us will have been out and about to enjoy a bit of merriment in the city centre over the festive period.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

So in homage to the bars that operate on the city’s mecca of hospitality that is West Street, we have pulled together 11 pictures of you clubbing away in the 90s and noughties.

Who can you recognise having a pint or a glass of wine?

1. All dressed up

Pictured at the Takapuna Bar,West Street in 2005 were Julie Gash (right) and Clare Norris (left), of Gash, showing Laura Middleton & Sarah Pickering the new range of cosmetics

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. V bar

John Griffin of V bar West Street in 2002

Photo: Barry Richardson

3. Newly refurbished

Hallamshire Hotel, West Street, Sheffield. Seen are staff LtoR Pamela Mitchel Bar Maid, Darren Rosdale Barman, Peter Findlay Assiostant Manager, and Andrew Parkinson the Land Lord. The Customer is Richard Hough of Camra in 1998

Photo: Waistell

4. Down the tequilla

Stephen Zsirai at the Tequila restaurant, West Street in 2003

Photo: Stuart Hastings

