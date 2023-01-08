The Grand Hotel was, as its name suggests, the place to be for any stars visiting Sheffield.

Its famous guests ranged from Prime Minister Winston Churchill to comedy legends Laurel and Hardy and sporting greats including Pele and Bobby Moore. They lapped up the luxury at the impressive landmark, which opened in April 1910 on Balm Green, in Sheffield city centre, and closed its doors for good in February 1971. Other big names to have stayed at the Grand Hotel include George Formby, Diana Dors, Gracie Fields, Danny Kayes and Arthur Askey, while the Beatles reportedly hid from their screaming fans in there.

The building stood empty for a few years after it closed but a menu discovered inside from February 5, 1968 would give an insight into the grandeur enjoyed by guests, who that evening tucked into Hors d'Oeuvre, Supreme of Halibut Galliera, and Saute of Beef Provencale with Noodles, followed by Camembert with biscuits – all for just £1.15.

It was eventually demolished in 1974, with souvenir hunters gathering to claim what they could, including a restaurant owner who took the figureheads from the Captain's Cabin bar. In its place today, beside Sheffield City Hall, stands the rather less impressive Fountain Precinct development, part of the lower floors of which are being converted into a New York-inspired cocktail bar called Manhatta.

We’ve searched the archives to bring you these photos of the Grand Hotel during its heyday and some of the famous guests it welcomed.

The interior of the Grand Hotel, Sheffield, in March 1970

Winston Churchill at Sheffield's Grand Hotel on April 16, 1951

The Grand Hotel, Sheffield, which fronted onto Balm Green in the city centre, is seen here in its early days from the Leopold Street side

Hairdresser Steve Bajdala (right) is pictured cutting the late Bobby Moore's hair. England captain Bobby was in Sheffield with the rest of the England World Cup squad. They were staying at the Grand Hotel, just prior to the famous win over Germany at Wembley.