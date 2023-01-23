The area was developed as a huge council estate between 1955 and 1962. Six decades later it is set to undergo a £100 million transformation. Sheffield Council’s director of housing services, Janet Sharpe, said ahead of the regeneration project beginning that the neighbourhood had a ‘number of issues’ which the council was working with residents to address.

Parts of Gleadless Valley fall into the 10 per cent most deprived neighbourhoods in the country. The council last year revealed plans to replace 242 homes there, which it said would either be demolished or remodelled. As well as new homes, the huge investment will help pay for improvements to play equipment, traffic calming measures and a new community space, among other changes – all designed to make it a more attractive place in which to live and somewhere which once again lives up to its old ‘dreamland’ tag.