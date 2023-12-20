News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 26 nostalgic photos from around Sheffield in 1962, including lost shops, brewery and lido

They show workers in the old Tennants Exchange Brewery, families splashing about at Millhouses Lido and the long-since demolished Sheffield Royal Infirmary

By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Dec 2023, 08:07 GMT

These photos take us back more than 60 years to 1962 in Sheffield, when life was very different.

Our retro photo gallery features lost shops like British Home Stores and Roberts Brothers on The Moor. But it also celebrates the extraordinary survivors still going strong, like Marks & Spencer on Fargate and Atkinsons on The Moor, which even back then was marking its 90th birthday.

These pictures from the archive also show workers in the old Tennants Exchange Brewery, families splashing about at Millhouses Lido, and the long-since demolished Sheffield Royal Infirmary.

The aftermath of the devastating hurricane which swept through the city that year is shown, as is an action shot as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday faced off on derby day.

Do these photos bring back memories and leave you yearning for the 60s, or do you think the city has changed for the better?

Christmas illuminations on The Moor, Sheffield, in November 1962, with the shops pictured including British Home Stores

1. British Home Stores

Christmas illuminations on The Moor, Sheffield, in November 1962, with the shops pictured including British Home Stores Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962

2. West Street

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield Club, on Nofolk Street, in July 1962

3. Sheffield Club

Sheffield Club, on Nofolk Street, in July 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The restaurant manager at Atkinsons department store, Mr B Cohen, looks on as members of his staff put the finishing touches to this giant cake made for the firm's 90th birthday celebrations in May 1962. The baker-craftsmen are Mr D R Phipps (left) and Mr G R Scott

4. Atkinsons turns 90

The restaurant manager at Atkinsons department store, Mr B Cohen, looks on as members of his staff put the finishing touches to this giant cake made for the firm's 90th birthday celebrations in May 1962. The baker-craftsmen are Mr D R Phipps (left) and Mr G R Scott Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

