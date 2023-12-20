Sheffield retro: 26 nostalgic photos from around Sheffield in 1962, including lost shops, brewery and lido
They show workers in the old Tennants Exchange Brewery, families splashing about at Millhouses Lido and the long-since demolished Sheffield Royal Infirmary
These photos take us back more than 60 years to 1962 in Sheffield, when life was very different.
Our retro photo gallery features lost shops like British Home Stores and Roberts Brothers on The Moor. But it also celebrates the extraordinary survivors still going strong, like Marks & Spencer on Fargate and Atkinsons on The Moor, which even back then was marking its 90th birthday.
These pictures from the archive also show workers in the old Tennants Exchange Brewery, families splashing about at Millhouses Lido, and the long-since demolished Sheffield Royal Infirmary.
The aftermath of the devastating hurricane which swept through the city that year is shown, as is an action shot as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday faced off on derby day.
Do these photos bring back memories and leave you yearning for the 60s, or do you think the city has changed for the better?