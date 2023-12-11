Sheffield was left reeling by not one but two storms over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storms Elin and Fergus caused widespread disruption, with fierce winds uprooting trees and heavy rain leading to flooding.

But the damage they caused was nothing compared with the trail of destruction left by a deadly hurricane which tore through Sheffield on February 16, 1962.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four people tragically died and 250 were injured as ferocious winds of up to 96mph lashed the city, damaging some 70,000 homes.

The hurricane which hit Sheffield on February 13, 1962 caused an estimated £2 million of damage - more than £45m in today's money

Some people described the devastation it caused as being ‘worse than the blitz’.

Among those killed was John William Johnson, aged just 17. Shirley Margaret Hill – wife of Brightside vicar Rev Colin Hill – also lost her life, with the vicarage damaged beyond repair.

Many survivors were evacuated to emergency refuges, with the suburbs of Attercliffe, Crookes and Heeley among the worst-hit areas of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground, a floodlight pylon was reduced to a heap of twisted metal, while a packed train heading from London to Sheffield narrowly avoided hitting debris on the track at Heeley. The estimated cost of the damage was around £2 million – equivalent to more than £45m in today’s money.