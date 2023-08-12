Sheffield retro: 18 photos showing popular shops on The Moor in 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s
These photos, featuring many lost shops, show how the city centre street has changed over the decades.
It is today Sheffield's premier shopping street and has always been a popular city centre destination.
But these photos show how much has changed on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, over the decades, including the shops big and small which have vanished, and the lost features including the bandstand, colorful welcome signs and the famous Brick Trams.
This retro photo gallery includes images from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, stretching back to long before The Moor was pedestrianised. Some of the stores which have disappeared include Debenhams, Woolworths, Pauldens and British Home Stores.
The photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.