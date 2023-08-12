These photos, featuring many lost shops, show how the city centre street has changed over the decades.

It is today Sheffield's premier shopping street and has always been a popular city centre destination.

But these photos show how much has changed on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, over the decades, including the shops big and small which have vanished, and the lost features including the bandstand, colorful welcome signs and the famous Brick Trams.

This retro photo gallery includes images from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s, stretching back to long before The Moor was pedestrianised. Some of the stores which have disappeared include Debenhams, Woolworths, Pauldens and British Home Stores.

The photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . 1970s shops The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1971, including G.A. Dunn and Co mens outfitters, Mothercare, March the Tailor; Halfords, John Collier tailors, Cavendish Furnishing Stores and Lloyds Bank. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Busking on The Moor A woman stops to throw some money into a guitar case as buskers entertain shoppers on The Moor in Sheffield city centre in 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Christmas shopping Christmas shopping at the outdoor market on The Moor, Sheffield City Centre, in 1980. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Pretty planters The Moor looking towards Sheffield Town Hall in 1981, with Eyres and Debenhams in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

