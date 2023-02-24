9 reasons why Sheffielders love Atkinsons - the city's only remaining department store

Whether it is the excellent service, the range of goods on offer or the store’s incredible 151-year history in Sheffield, there are plenty of reasons to love Atkinsons.

The Moor is one of Sheffield’s busiest shopping streets, and simply would not be the same without Atkinsons department store taking pride of place.

Not only is Atkinsons Sheffield’s longest-running shop, after trading continuously since 1872, but it is also the city’s only remaining department store following the controversial closure of both John Lewis and Debenhams in recent years.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Atkinsons urged shoppers to support the store, and in doing so, help them to ‘serve Sheffielders for another 150 years’.

Since then, scores of supporters have shared their reason for loving Atkinsons by uploading reviews to Google and posting on social media.

Marie Steenson said: "Best store ever. Grew up with this store. Always good quality goods at reasonable prices. Truly helpful staff. Good old fashioned values."

Beverley Young said: "The only store worth visiting in Sheffield city centre. From the helpful staff, to the excellent range of goods and the delicious food in the cafes Atkinsons has it all."

Sharon Wallace said: "I love shopping at Atkinsons great pleasure to look around I have been shopping at Atkinsons for 40 years and still do best shop in town."