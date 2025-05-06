Sheffield parking: End of free parking for electric vehicles welcomed by some
On The Star’s Facebook page Linda Storey said: “If they can afford electric cars they can afford to pay to park, like the rest of us.”
Keith Alford said: “Quite right. Most are larger heavier vehicles which cause greater damage to already badly-maintained roads - thank you Amey. The aim should be to reduce cars in the city whether they are green or not.”
Tracy Shaw added: “Good, they also add wear and tear to surfaces. I don't want to pay for that level of smugness.”
Sheffield City Council will stop issuing or renewing ‘Green Parking Permits’ from July 31.
The scheme was launched in 2005 to encourage drivers to switch to cleaner vehicles to improve air quality.
But councillors heard the number of applications had exploded from 1,644 in 2022/23 to 5,802 in the last financial year.
Councillors are now considering a £125,000 improvement to electric vehicle charging infrastructure as an alternative to boost ownership.
But reader Paul Flanagan said it was “ridiculous” to remove incentives for having electric vehicles while the government expects more to be sold.
Debbie Hutchinson agreed: “So much for encouraging green vehicles into the city centre. We only go into Sheffield as we currently get free parking.”
Craig Unwin said: “Gradually taking away any benefit for going electric, well, I’ll be getting my gas guzzler back out.”
Roy Morgan-Vincent added: “Good move, electric cars are a waste of time and money, I will have hydrogen. It is far cleaner in all respects.”
