Sheffield Council to end ‘Green Parking Permits’ scheme in July

Sheffield City Council will stop issuing new “Green Parking Permits” from July 31, bringing an end to the long-running scheme after nearly two decades.

Sheffield City Council will stop issuing new “Green Parking Permits” from July 31, bringing an end to the long-running scheme after nearly two decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision was approved by the council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, which also confirmed that existing permits will not be renewed beyond that date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Parking Permit scheme was introduced in 2005 to encourage drivers to switch to cleaner vehicles, supporting the city’s efforts to improve air quality. Under the scheme, eligible Ultra Low Emission Vehicles (ULEVs) were granted free parking in council-run on- and off-street pay-and-display bays in the city centre.

However, officials said the context has changed significantly. A senior transport planner told the committee that “the market has changed over recent years,” with thousands more electric and ULEV vehicles now on the road.

A council report noted that since 2018, applications for permits have surged. In the last financial year (2024/25), 5,802 unique permits were issued—up from 1,904 in 2023/24 and 1,644 in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the rapid growth, the scheme was reviewed against broader transport and environmental goals. The officer explained that the scheme has been assessed to:

Support the transition to electric vehicles while promoting more efficient use of space and encouraging walking, cycling, and public transport

Align with wider goals for air quality, road safety, and a more liveable city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoid disproportionately placing costs on those with lower incomes or who face barriers to switching to electric vehicles

The council said it will continue to back the move to zero-emission transport through other, more targeted initiatives.

One such recommendation involves a joint Task and Finish Group between relevant committees developing “an investment plan” to ensure that any surplus income generated from parking is reinvested appropriately. This includes a £125,000 allocation to improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure and remove barriers to ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, Cllr Alexi Dimond described the report as “urgent,” pointing out that the volume of permits had become “completely unsustainable.” He also raised concerns about permit holders leaving their cars parked all day, reducing availability for other commuters.

Cllr Dimond warned the current system was draining resources from services that manage public transport and active travel in the city.

Cllr Andrew Sangar echoed support for the changes, noting that investing in charging infrastructure “will help more people make the transition to electric vehicles.”