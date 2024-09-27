Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New electric vehicle (EV) charging points are coming to Sheffield.

A section of the Waitrose car park, near the Napier Street entrance, has been closed off as construction works install new EV charging points.

The work, in partnership with Shell, will see four ‘ultra rapid’ points installed. The work began last week, and the points are expected to be in operation by early October.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said it is part of Waitrose's plan to install hundreds of electric vehicle charging points by 2025.

A sign on the entrance to Waitrose car park on Ecclesall Road has apologised to customers for 'disruption' caused while construction workers install new electric vehicle (EV) charging points. | National World

A sign on the Ecclesall Road entrance to the car park reads: “We are sorry for the disruption caused whilst electric vehicle charging points are installed in the car park.”

The shop remains open as usual.

Robin Daws, branch manager for Waitrose Sheffield, said: "With electric vehicles becoming increasingly popular with our customers, we're delighted to install charging points, so they can easily top up while they shop."

There will be four 'ultra rapid' charging points installed in the car park, close to its Napier Street entrance. | National World

Residents in Sheffield have previously spoken out about the lack of charging points in the city - and the rise in thefts and vandalism of charging cables.

Earlier this year, a Freedom of Information request by The Star uncovered there had been 67 reports of vandalism and theft on EV chargers to South Yorkshire Police just in the last two years.

However, the actual number of vandalism incidents on charge points is likely to be significantly higher, due to many damaged chargers not being reported as crime.