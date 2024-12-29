Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have seized more than 50 illegal e-bikes and electric scooters in Sheffield city centre.

Electric bikes must not exceed 15.5mph with the motor assisting. The law states that the motor must stop providing assistance when it reaches that speed.

If it doesn't, and the bike reaches higher speeds, then it is classed as a motor vehicle and must be registered, insured, taxed, and the rider must have a driving licence and appropriate helmet.

Some of the e-bikes seized by police in Sheffield city centre | South Yorkshire Police

It is also illegal for anyone under the age of 14 to ride an electric bike.

The rules around e-bikes and electric scooters

Electric scooters, meanwhile, cannot be ridden on a public road, cycle lane or pavement. They can only be legally ridden on private land with the landowner's permission.

Sheffield city centre's neighbourhood policing team (NPT) has now seized at least 50 e-bikes and five illegal scooters as part of a crackdown on the ‘potentially dangerous machines’.

Sergeant Simon Pickering, of Sheffield's city centre NPT team, said: “We have been seeing high powered e-bikes and electric scooters being ridden through busy areas of Sheffield city centre at speeds far exceeding the legal limit.

“Staggeringly, some of the e-bikes we have taken into our possession have the potential to reach speeds of 40mph. This puts pedestrians going about their daily business in danger, and we won't hesitate to exercise our power and seize these illegally modified bikes and scooters.

‘Capacity to cause serious injury’

“Both of these vehicles have the capacity to cause serious injury to both the rider and pedestrians if they are ridden in an unsafe way. If you are stopped on what we believe is an illegal e-bike or e-scooter, we will explain and encourage you to follow the law.

“We have the power to seize them, depending on the circumstances. You, or the parents of anyone under the age of 16, could also be subject to a fine.

“We have built up our knowledge around these vehicles and the fact we have seized a total of around 55 shows that we won't hesitate to act against riders who are breaking the law and putting other people in danger.

“If you have any concerns or questions about illegal e-bikes and scooters, speak to an officer when you see them in the city centre. We'll be happy to discuss and explain the law where necessary.

“Together, we can make Sheffield city centre a safer place for everyone to live, work and visit.”