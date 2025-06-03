Sheffield parking: Motorist's fury at head-on crash into low beam after warning sign 'fell off'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 09:39 BST

A motorist is demanding compensation after driving into a huge concrete beam in a Sheffield car park.

The driver, who asked not to be named, said he was manoeuvring in Bank Park’s site at the Pennine 5 office complex when he hit the obstruction head on.

Pictures show a shattered windscreen and dented windscreen pillar - which led to the £10,000 Skoda Octavia being written off, he said.

Low beams at Bank Park's Pennine 5 site in Sheffield and damage to a car which hit one, after a warning sign allegedly fell off.Low beams at Bank Park's Pennine 5 site in Sheffield and damage to a car which hit one, after a warning sign allegedly fell off.
Low beams at Bank Park's Pennine 5 site in Sheffield and damage to a car which hit one, after a warning sign allegedly fell off. | NP

Similar beams in the car park at Silver Street Head have warning signs and he says he saw one propped against a wall, which he believes was missing from the one he hit.

Broken glass on the floor and more damage to the same beam indicate another driver, or drivers, suffered the same misfortune, he claims.

The driver, who is 48, says he has perfect eyesight and doesn’t wear glasses.

He added: “It’s absolutely crazy. The beam is so low I never even saw it. When it happened, I think the warning sign had fallen down and hadn’t been put back up.”

The Bank Park is under the former HSBC bank headquarterson Silver Street Head, now Pennine 5 offices.The Bank Park is under the former HSBC bank headquarterson Silver Street Head, now Pennine 5 offices.
The Bank Park is under the former HSBC bank headquarterson Silver Street Head, now Pennine 5 offices. | Google

Now, he is asking Bank Park to issue an apology and explain why there were no warning signs on the hazard. He also wants the firm to pay the £300 excess on his insurance.

He says the firm has stopped communicating with him following the incident in February.

The Star contacted Bank Park and its new owner, Intelli-Park, but neither firm responded.

Pennine 5 is the new name for offices created from the former HSBC bank complex off Tenter Street.

