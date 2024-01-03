Sheffield flooding latest: Four flood alerts and rail route closed after Storm Henk
The affected area extends from Sheffield city centre to Doncaster and from Killamarsh to Canklow in Rotherham.
Four flood alerts remain in place and an important rail route is closed until further notice after Storm Henk swept through Sheffield.
Flooding is possible on the lower River Don catchment in Sheffield, lower River Rother, tributaries in North Derbyshire and the upper Derwent in Derbyshire, according to the Environment Agency.
A map of the flood alert area includes the River Don from Sheffield city centre to Rotherham and Doncaster, and the River Rother from Killamarsh to Treeton, Catcliffe and Canklow in Rotherham.
Meanwhile, Stagecoach Supertram states the tram-train route between Tinsley and Parkgate is closed until further notice due to flooding.
Ticket acceptance is in place with First and Stagecoach buses between Sheffield, Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate.
Storm Henk dumped more than 10 hours of rain on to an already sodden Sheffield after multiple storms over the Christmas period.
Sheffield City Council contractor Streets Ahead says Totley Brook Road is fully open this morning.
Flood warnings on the River Sheaf, upper River Don and Whiston Brook have been lifted.