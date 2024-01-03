The affected area extends from Sheffield city centre to Doncaster and from Killamarsh to Canklow in Rotherham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four flood alerts remain in place and an important rail route is closed until further notice after Storm Henk swept through Sheffield.

Flooding is possible on the lower River Don catchment in Sheffield, lower River Rother, tributaries in North Derbyshire and the upper Derwent in Derbyshire, according to the Environment Agency.

A car stuck in flood waters in Sheffield. File picture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A map of the flood alert area includes the River Don from Sheffield city centre to Rotherham and Doncaster, and the River Rother from Killamarsh to Treeton, Catcliffe and Canklow in Rotherham.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach Supertram states the tram-train route between Tinsley and Parkgate is closed until further notice due to flooding.

Ticket acceptance is in place with First and Stagecoach buses between Sheffield, Meadowhall, Rotherham and Parkgate.

Storm Henk dumped more than 10 hours of rain on to an already sodden Sheffield after multiple storms over the Christmas period.

Sheffield City Council contractor Streets Ahead says Totley Brook Road is fully open this morning.