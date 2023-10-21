Sheffield flooding: 'Do not travel unless necessary' warn South Yorkshire Police after Storm Babet batters city
People should not travel today, October 21, unless absolutely necessary.
South Yorkshire Police is “coping well” and has not issued a major incident, but advises the public to avoid travelling.
Penny Lane, Fife Street, Beaver Hill Road, Weedon Street, Wortley Road, Manchester Road (junction with Rails Road and Rivelin Valley Road) have all remained closed since yesterday (October 20).
On the railways, lines are blocked until further notice between Sheffield and Doncaster in both directions due to the River Don flooding.
Tramtrain services have been suspended entirely due to ongoing flooding at Tinsley.
Bus services have also been heavily disrupted, with many diverting to avoid roads such as Meadowhall Drive, Canklow Bridge and Worrall Road.