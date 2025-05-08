Sheffield drought: Yorkshire Water launches drought plans as hosepipe ban fears grow

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th May 2025, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Yorkshire Water is one of three companies to launch drought plans as fears grow of hosepipe bans after England’s driest spring for almost 70 years.

Government ministers, officials, water firms and other bodies on the national drought group met on Wednesday to discuss the risk of drought this summer, The Times reports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Environment Agency said that after an “exceptionally wet” 2024, this year had taken a “dramatically different turn”.

Water levels at Ladybower Reservoir, near Sheffield, were remarkably low after the hot, dry summer in 2022. Photo: Tony JohnsonWater levels at Ladybower Reservoir, near Sheffield, were remarkably low after the hot, dry summer in 2022. Photo: Tony Johnson
Water levels at Ladybower Reservoir, near Sheffield, were remarkably low after the hot, dry summer in 2022. Photo: Tony Johnson

Met Office data shows that the three months from February to April have been the driest in England since 1956. The forecast for Sheffield indicates no rain until at least Wednesday, May 14.

The Met Office’s long range forecast for the UK - up to May 21 - states it will continue to be mostly dry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water’s reservoir levels are at 73.1 per cent of capacity compared with an average for this time of year of 89.5 per cent, The Times states.

Yorkshire Water, United Utilities and Severn Trent are understood to have begun taking steps in their drought plans, which outline how they ensure supplies in dry periods.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Water UK, the industry body, urged householders to play their part.

It said: “Following the driest start to spring in nearly 70 years, water companies have been taking two actions: first, they are breaking new records for repairing leaks; and second, they are moving water across their regions to relieve the driest areas.

“Customers can also help to leave more water in the environment by making small changes to everyday routines at home and in the garden.”

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterSheffieldDroughtThe Environment AgencyMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice