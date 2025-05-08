Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Water is one of three companies to launch drought plans as fears grow of hosepipe bans after England’s driest spring for almost 70 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government ministers, officials, water firms and other bodies on the national drought group met on Wednesday to discuss the risk of drought this summer, The Times reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency said that after an “exceptionally wet” 2024, this year had taken a “dramatically different turn”.

Water levels at Ladybower Reservoir, near Sheffield, were remarkably low after the hot, dry summer in 2022. Photo: Tony Johnson

Met Office data shows that the three months from February to April have been the driest in England since 1956. The forecast for Sheffield indicates no rain until at least Wednesday, May 14.

The Met Office’s long range forecast for the UK - up to May 21 - states it will continue to be mostly dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water’s reservoir levels are at 73.1 per cent of capacity compared with an average for this time of year of 89.5 per cent, The Times states.

Yorkshire Water, United Utilities and Severn Trent are understood to have begun taking steps in their drought plans, which outline how they ensure supplies in dry periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water UK, the industry body, urged householders to play their part.

It said: “Following the driest start to spring in nearly 70 years, water companies have been taking two actions: first, they are breaking new records for repairing leaks; and second, they are moving water across their regions to relieve the driest areas.

“Customers can also help to leave more water in the environment by making small changes to everyday routines at home and in the garden.”