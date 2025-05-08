Sheffield drought: Yorkshire Water launches drought plans as hosepipe ban fears grow
Government ministers, officials, water firms and other bodies on the national drought group met on Wednesday to discuss the risk of drought this summer, The Times reports.
The Environment Agency said that after an “exceptionally wet” 2024, this year had taken a “dramatically different turn”.
Met Office data shows that the three months from February to April have been the driest in England since 1956. The forecast for Sheffield indicates no rain until at least Wednesday, May 14.
The Met Office’s long range forecast for the UK - up to May 21 - states it will continue to be mostly dry.
Yorkshire Water’s reservoir levels are at 73.1 per cent of capacity compared with an average for this time of year of 89.5 per cent, The Times states.
Yorkshire Water, United Utilities and Severn Trent are understood to have begun taking steps in their drought plans, which outline how they ensure supplies in dry periods.
Water UK, the industry body, urged householders to play their part.
It said: “Following the driest start to spring in nearly 70 years, water companies have been taking two actions: first, they are breaking new records for repairing leaks; and second, they are moving water across their regions to relieve the driest areas.
“Customers can also help to leave more water in the environment by making small changes to everyday routines at home and in the garden.”
