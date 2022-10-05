And despite the autumn bringing some welcome rain after a bone dry summer, it seem the restrictions could be with us for some time yet.

Yorkshire Water has said its reservoirs remain well below their normal levels for this time of year, and the utility firm’s director of water, Neil Dewis, warned the hosepipe ban could remain in place ‘well into next year’ if we have a dry winter.

Yorkshire Water has issued an update on the hosepipe ban, as water levels at Ladybower Reservoir and its other reservoirs remain low.

When will the hosepipe ban end in Sheffield? What has Yorkshire Water said?

Yorkshire Water this week said in a statement: “Although we have had some intermittent rainfall, reservoir levels are still significantly below where we would expect for this time of year and are only around a third full.

“As the ground has been incredibly dry this summer, we are going to need quite a lot of wet weather over the next few months before they return to their usual levels.

Yorkshire Water has said its reservoirs are now on average only 35 per cent full and the hosepipe ban could last well into 2023.

“We’re grateful to our customers who have been saving water where they can this summer. It is important that we all continue to do so to help protect water resources and the environment.

“The hosepipe ban will be in place until we receive significant rainfall and our reservoir levels return to a situation much closer to normal. We’re closely monitoring the situation and will keep our customers and stakeholders updated.”

What are the hosepipe ban rules and has anyone been fined?

Anyone flouting the hosepipe ban faces a £1,000 fine but Yorkshire Water did not respond when asked how many alleged breaches had been reported and whether any fines had been issued or other action taken against those ignoring the rules.

Low water levels at Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District near Sheffield, as Yorkshire Water's hosepipe ban remains in place.

Yorkshire Water’s first hosepipe ban in 27 years came into effect on August 26, affecting more than five million customers, after a combination of hot weather and exceptionally low rainfall saw reservoir level to fall below 50 per cent.

Although there has been a slight reduction in demand, Mr Dewis said the region’s reservoirs were now on average just over a third full.

Will there be further restrictions on water usage in Sheffield?

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I think the hosepipe ban will remain in place for several more months and if it is a dry winter it will be there well into next year.”

He added: “The bottom line is we will have some rain this winter and reservoirs will recover.

“But Yorkshire Water is focused on next spring and summer.

“Because even if we get a normal amount of winter rainfall, that will only lift reservoirs up to 60 to 70 per cent by spring.

“And if that’s the case and we have another dry, hot summer, we could really face some serious consequences.”

Customers are banned from using a hosepipe to water their gardens or clean their cars, among other tasks, but they can still do so using tap water from a bucket or watering can.

