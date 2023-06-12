The exceptionally dry start to the summer in Sheffield has led to fears about another hosepipe ban being issued this year.

A hosepipe ban was imposed by Yorkshire Water for three and a half months last year, between last August and early December 2022, after the heatwave and a lack of rain led to drought conditions, leaving reservoir levels in the area precariously low. People who flouted the ban, by for example using their hosepipes to water their gardens or clean their cars, were warned they could be fined up to £1,000, though it is believed no fines were actually handed out.

Thankfully a wetter than usual autumn, followed by plenty of rainfall in March and April helped restore water levels, and Yorkshire Water said in early May this year that its reservoirs were 95 per cent full, easing fears of another hosepipe ban. It said at the time that the region was in a ‘better position than last year’, but that was before the dry end to May and the similarly dry and hot conditions so far in June this year. Yorkshire Water’s figures show the provisional rainfall for May this year was just 26.7 per cent of the long-term average.

The Met Office’s long-term weather forecast is for the dry and sunny conditions to continue throughout the rest of June and into early July, barring the odd thunderstorm, which could put more pressure on the area’s water supplies. However, it should be noted that June, July and August last year, leading up to the hosepipe ban all had much lower than average rainfall, with respectively 52%, 33% and 37% of what would usually be expected.

A hosepipe ban was in place in Sheffield for more than three months in 2022. An exceptionally dry start to this month has raised concerns there could be another, though water bosses said in May that the region was in a 'better position' than last year. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

What has Yorkshire Water said about saving water and the prospect of a hosepipe ban?

Yorkshire Water did not respond directly when asked about the potential for another hosepipe ban but it has urged people to use water ‘wisely’ during the warmer weather. Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our reservoir stocks are currently healthy and recovered as we expected in the winter and spring months after an extremely dry spring and summer in 2022. Now the weather is improving we know people are more likely to be enjoying their gardens, which inevitably leads to an increase in water use.

“We always urge customers to use water wisely throughout the year, whatever the weather, and taking a few simple steps can help reduce usage and protect water supplies for the summer and beyond. There are a variety of simple steps people can take to ensure they are making the most of the weather and their garden but not dramatically increasing the amount of water they use.”

Yorkshire Water said that simple steps people could take to save water include:

Using a watering can instead of a hose

Keeping on top of weeds in your garden. They grow quickly and compete with your plants for valuable moisture

Adding a layer of leaves, bark or compost to your flower beds helps retain moisture and reduces the need for watering

Plants like lavender, palms, mimosa and verbena need less water to grow.

