Yorkshire Water announced on August 12 they will be implementing a hosepipe ban after the region experienced the lowest rainfall since records began over a century ago.

At the time, rivers were reported to be running low and reservoirs were around 20 per cent lower than normally expected at that time of year.

The Environment Agency confirmed drought status for Yorkshire on August 17, after the extensive dry weather the region experienced.

Reservoirs in South Yorkshire were severely depleted compared to the usual levels at this time each year.

What can I not do during the hosepipe ban?

Yorkshire Water’s website contained an extensive list of activities prohibited during the hosepipe ban.

This included:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

These images from Howden Reservoir, near Snake Pass, were taken after figures on August 8 reveal the water levels were down to just 14.6 per cent.

Yorkshire Water did say people could still do these activities without using a hosepipe, if they use a bucket or watering can filled with tap water.

Who is exempt from the hosepipe ban?

There are some people exempt from the hosepipe ban, including blue badge holders and Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services customers.

Their website reads: “If you are a blue badge holder, on our Priority Services register or our WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, then you will be an exception to the ban.

“However, we would still encourage you to think about how you could save and re-using water around the home as much as you can.”

Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services customers are also exempt from the ban, although the Yorkshire Water website said the company is “contacting all Priority Services customers proactively to tell them that we would really like their help and if they can refrain from using their hosepipe that would be great”.

Businesses are also exempt from the ban, but only for uses directly related to the day-to-day business of the companies.

This means tasks like cleaning the path outside the business is banned, but activities integral to the operations of the business are not.

Yorkshire Water is again encouraging the use of low water usage technology.

What are the fines for breaking the hosepipe ban?

Yorkshire Water can administer fines to people breaking the hosepipe ban.

Any customers not respecting the ban could face enforcement from Yorkshire Water, which can mean fines up to £1,000.

Yorkshire Water staff are out and about regularly as part of their daily work, but will speak to ban breakers, or send them a letter reminding them of their “obligations”, before administering a fine.

The fines administered by Yorkshire Water would go to the Treasury.