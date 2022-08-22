Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company says that even though the region has been hit by torrential rain on a couple of occasions in recent weeks, it estimates that Yorkshire needs a ‘good few weeks of rain’ before they can be confident they ‘have the reservoir levels we need to see us through the autumn and winter’.

Everyone who receives their water supply from Yorkshire Water will be affected by the ban, but those who are unsure can double-check by entering their postcode on the Yorkshire Water website here: https://www.yorkshirewater.com/your-water/is-there-a-hosepipe-ban/

Water levels at Dam Flask reservoir, near Bradfield. Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban, affecting homes in Sheffield, which will come into force from Friday, August 26

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the hosepipe ban being introduced, South Yorkshire Police has released a public appeal in which they are encouraging people to make sure they are aware of what they can and cannot do.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Water has the power to implement a temporary use ban under the Water Industry Act 1991 (Section 76) as amended by the Flood and Water Management Act 2010.

“We hope that residents and businesses will respect the upcoming ban, but if you fail to do so Yorkshire Water has the ability to enforce and issue a personal fine of up to £1,000.

“We are urging those who have questions around the hosepipe ban to read the frequently asked questions on Yorkshire Water’s website: https://www.yorkshirewater.com/your-water/is-there-a-hosepipe-ban/ before calling our control room.

“If you repeatedly see someone using their hosepipe, you can report them to Yorkshire Water’s customer service team. Please do not report this via the police.

“Please note that we are extremely busy and are asking you to think before you call, and source the information you need from the links provided.”

The hosepipe ban prohibits people who are not exempt from doing the following:

• Watering a garden using a hosepipe

• Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

• Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

• Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

• Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool using a hosepipe

• Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

• Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

• Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

• Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe

• Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

• Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

Announcing the hosepipe ban earlier this month, Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Neil Dewis, said: “We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but unfortunately, they’re now necessary as part of our drought planning.

“We’re grateful to our customers, who have been saving water where they can this summer. It is really important that we all continue to do so, to help protect our water resources and the environment.