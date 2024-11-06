The owner of the Salvation Army Citadel has spoken of his regret after agreeing to sell it to Sheffield City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Hill said he spent 19 years trying to redevelop the building and it was the “end of an era.”

Mr Hill, aged 74 and from County Durham, last month struck a deal with the authority to give it a new future after standing empty for 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Hill, top, agreed to sell the Salvation Army Citadel to Sheffield City Council. Coun Ben Miskell, below. | NW

He told The Star: “I can’t bring any more to the pot, it needs fresh eyes. This brings an end to my activities in Sheffield. I can get on with what’s left of my life.

“There have been some big changes in Sheffield, all for the better. I’m sorry I can’t be part of it.

“I’m pleased the council has bought it, they are the best people to take it on. They own the rest of the city centre anyway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II listed Citadel on Cross Burgess Street opened in 1894 and was used by the Salvation Army until 1999.

Today it stands at the heart of the authority’s just-completed £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

Mr Hill, who had owned the building for 19 years, previously said he spent £2m on 12 proposals for bars, shops - including an Apple store - restaurants and a spa. The most recent plan was for an office block behind a retained facade.

He was also in dispute with Sheffield City Council over its condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, the authority hit him with a repair notice over bushes sprouting from walls and a hole in the roof. But he refused to do any work - including repairing glass and repointing - because it would be part of a hoped-for deal with a developer.

The row was heading to court before the two parties agreed the sale. No amount was revealed.

Mr Hill previously said the authority made him an offer but he rejected it as too low.