Salvation Army Citadel: Owner's 'regret' after selling historic building to Sheffield City Council
Robert Hill said he spent 19 years trying to redevelop the building and it was the “end of an era.”
Mr Hill, aged 74 and from County Durham, last month struck a deal with the authority to give it a new future after standing empty for 25 years.
He told The Star: “I can’t bring any more to the pot, it needs fresh eyes. This brings an end to my activities in Sheffield. I can get on with what’s left of my life.
“There have been some big changes in Sheffield, all for the better. I’m sorry I can’t be part of it.
“I’m pleased the council has bought it, they are the best people to take it on. They own the rest of the city centre anyway.”
The Grade II listed Citadel on Cross Burgess Street opened in 1894 and was used by the Salvation Army until 1999.
Today it stands at the heart of the authority’s just-completed £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.
Mr Hill, who had owned the building for 19 years, previously said he spent £2m on 12 proposals for bars, shops - including an Apple store - restaurants and a spa. The most recent plan was for an office block behind a retained facade.
He was also in dispute with Sheffield City Council over its condition.
In July, the authority hit him with a repair notice over bushes sprouting from walls and a hole in the roof. But he refused to do any work - including repairing glass and repointing - because it would be part of a hoped-for deal with a developer.
The row was heading to court before the two parties agreed the sale. No amount was revealed.
Mr Hill previously said the authority made him an offer but he rejected it as too low.