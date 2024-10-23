Salvation Army Citadel: Future of iconic city centre building to be decided in court
A ‘final contested hearing’ is set to take place between Sheffield City Council and Robert Hill, owner of the Salvation Army Citadel.
The Star understands it has been listed for February 20.
It comes after the authority served Mr Hill with a repair notice in July. The dilapidated structure is sprouting bushes and has a hole in the roof.
At the time he said he did not want to do work that might be included in a hoped-for deal with a developer for an eight-storey office behind a retained facade.
The landmark listed building on Cross Burgess Street has been empty for 26 years. Mr Hill has owned it for 17.
The Citadel is an eyesore in the middle of the city council’s £470m Heart of the City development, which has seen part of the city centre transformed.
Sheffield City Council said it was unable to comment because it was a live legal process.
Mr Hill has been contacteded for comment.
