David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:05 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 06:02 BST
A row over one of Sheffield’s most iconic buildings will be thrashed out in court.

A ‘final contested hearing’ is set to take place between Sheffield City Council and Robert Hill, owner of the Salvation Army Citadel.

The Star understands it has been listed for February 20.

Citadel owner Robert Hill is set to face Sheffield City Council in court.Citadel owner Robert Hill is set to face Sheffield City Council in court.
Citadel owner Robert Hill is set to face Sheffield City Council in court. | National World

It comes after the authority served Mr Hill with a repair notice in July. The dilapidated structure is sprouting bushes and has a hole in the roof.

At the time he said he did not want to do work that might be included in a hoped-for deal with a developer for an eight-storey office behind a retained facade.

The landmark listed building on Cross Burgess Street has been empty for 26 years. Mr Hill has owned it for 17.

The Citadel is an eyesore in the middle of the city council’s £470m Heart of the City development, which has seen part of the city centre transformed.

Sheffield City Council said it was unable to comment because it was a live legal process.

Mr Hill has been contacteded for comment.

