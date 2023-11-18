Salvation Army Citadel: New plan for 'worst' building in city centre after no offers
The idea comes after 11 proposals for bars, shops, restaurants and a spa
The Salvation Army Citadel in Sheffield city centre could be turned into offices under new plans by the owner to sell it.
The landmark building on Cross Burgess Street could have extra storeys and expand on to a vacant plot to the rear, according to Robert Hill.
He told The Star he is seeking informal approval for an office scheme as part of attempts to broaden its appeal to potential buyers.
Mr Hill put the Citadel on the market with estate agent Paul Lancaster in September, after 16 years and nearly £2m spent on attempting to redevelop it himself.
But there had been no offers and no viewings, he said. The office suggestion comes after 11 proposals for bars, shops, restaurants and a spa.
He said: "In my experience, the more ideas you have got, the more chance you have of getting something started. We are hoping to have a pre-application meeting with city planners to gain support for the idea and to be able to put forward a mixture of proposals."
He was also interested in expanding on to the plot to the rear, which was the site of the Yorkshireman pub. The historic structure stood next to a building site for a new hotel. It was flattened by the city council when it was found to have structural problems.
Mr Hill said all the buildings around the Citadel belong to the authority as part of its £470m Heart of the City II project, including the former John Lewis building.
So he was surprised it had shown no interest in improving what he described as "the worst" building in the city centre.
He added: "You would think they would be talking to me."
The Citadel opened in 1894 and was in use by the Salvation Army for more than a century. It is on the market with no price attached but 'offers invited'.