The former Salvation Army Citadel in Sheffield city centre - which has been empty for 16 years - could be turned into an upmarket spa and restaurant.

Exciting plans show a pool, hot tubs, sauna, cafe-bar and steam, treatment and relaxation rooms on the upper level, and a restaurant below. A ‘full façade restoration’ would be undertaken to restore the Grade-II listed frontage to its former glory and it could even have a bridge to the new Radisson Blu hotel, under construction to the rear.

The dilapidated building on Cross Burgess Street has been empty for 16 years and today stands at the entrance to Sheffield’s glittering £470m Heart of the City II development.

Proposals for 'The Citadel Spa Sheffield' have been put forward by owner Robert Hill. He believes the construction of the Radisson Blu hotel offers fresh potential and has hired Sheffield architects Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson to draw up plans.

Robert Hill bought the Salvation Army Citadel 16 years ago.

Architect Matthew Quinn said: “From discussions with our client and review of the current leisure offer within Sheffield it is evident that there is a short fall of spa facilities. We have therefore produced a high-level concept that demonstrates a potential spa/leisure facility within the citadel that could be linked to the hotel, if required. With limited competition and city centre residential offers increasing at a dramatic pace we feel this could be a good fit for both the hotel and citadel.”

The proposal has been sent to the head of regeneration and development at Sheffield City Council and Radisson Hotels, to gauge opinion, he added. The development would involve extending on to land previously occupied by the Yorkshireman pub.

Mr Quinn said: “We believe the demolition of the Yorkshireman Public House creates an exciting opportunity to enhance leisure and create a destination venue within the centre of Sheffield and restore one of Sheffield’s much-loved buildings.”

It will be Mr Hill's eleventh scheme since acquiring the building for £865,000 in 2007. He initially had plans to open an Apple shop. But he says all his ambitions were hindered first when the £600m Hammerson redevelopment plan fell through and then uncertainty over the old John Lewis department store. It was listed last year. Owner Sheffield City Council is set to announce a buyer next month.

How the Citadel Spa Sheffield could look.

Exciting plans show a pool, hot tubs, sauna, cafe-bar and steam, treatment and relaxation rooms on the upper level of the Citadel.

The Citadel with the Radisson Blu hotel taking shape behind.

The interior of the Salvation Army Citadel.

The side of the Citadel today.