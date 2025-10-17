It is a year since Sheffield City Council bought the former Salvation Army Citadel but it is yet to suggest a use for it.

Nor has it launched a public consultation asking for ideas.

But The Star has and hundreds answered the call on our Facebook page.

The Grade II listed building on Cross Burgess Street opened in 1894 and was used by the Salvation Army until 1999. It has been empty for 26 years. The authority bought it in October 2024 from long term owner Robert Hill.

Here are some of the best suggestions for it so far:

Christine Mccloskey and Dan Edward suggested a theatre.

Dan said: “It would make a great small theatre for smaller productions, a city spa would be cool, or a small boutique shopping arcade similar to the Corn Exchange in Leeds.”

Rachel Green suggested a social use.

“It was the Sally Army so can it not be something for the needy, maybe one of those cafes where you pay what you can or a community centre where people can learn skills such as maths, English, BSL, or crafts. Just generally a drop-in place where people can get help from professionals, such as Citizens Advice, social services and GPs,” she said.

Chloe Sorsby referred to the success of a vegan restaurant in Kelham Island.

“Let Ollie sykes from Bring Me The Horizon have it and turn it into another 'Church- Temple of Fun' style bar like the one he has at Kelham. That building looks perfect for that style,” she suggested.

David Beal was one of many to refer to a chain famous for cheap drinks in heritage buildings.

“Got Wetherspoons written all over it,” he said.

Debbie Simpson had a joke: “Bike shop to meet the increase in demand for bikes for all new cycle lanes!”

Paul Hinch added: “Nightclubs. They did it in Newport with the old gasworks offices.”